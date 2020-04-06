Three deaths from cruise ship docked in Miami

Three people have died after travelling on a cruise ship with coronavirus patients that has docked in Florida, authorities said.

Two people were reported dead on the Coral Princess, which docked on Saturday in Miami where 14 of its passengers were taken to hospitals.

It was not clear if those taken to hospital had coronavirus symptoms, but one person later died.

Earlier, Princess Cruises said seven passengers and five crew members on the Coral Princess had tested positive for Covid-19.