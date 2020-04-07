Child sex abuse convictions against Cardinal George Pell quashed

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic found guilty of child sex abuse, will be released from prison after his convictions were quashed.

The Australian High Court dismissed the convictions of Pell, with chief justice Susan Kiefel announcing the decision of the seven judges was unanimous.

The decision means he will be released from Barwon Prison near Melbourne.

Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in a back room of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in December 1996 while he was archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city.

Pell was also convicted of indecently assaulting one of the boys after a Mass in early 1997.

The 78-year-old cleric has served more than a year of a six-year sentence.