Coronavirus: 100 days on, what do we know?

This week marks 100 days since the World Health Organisation (WHO) received the first report of an unknown illness affecting a number of people falling ill in Wuhan, China. Coronavirus has since claimed tens of thousands of lives across the world and been labelled a pandemic by the WHO. But how far have we come since December 31 last year, and what do we know about Covid-19?

A glass sculpture of the Covid-19 Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

– What is Covid-19? Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illness in humans and animals. Seven different types have been found in people, including those responsible for Covid-19 and the Sars and Mers epidemics. Based on early suggestions, it is thought the current virus is more contagious than Sars, with one person infecting around three others. Coronaviruses cause respiratory and intestinal illnesses in humans and animals. – Where did the coronavirus come from? Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the virus responsible for the current pandemic of coronavirus disease, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, following reports of serious pneumonia. It is thought the outbreak may have started in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which sold live animals. Covid-19 is believed to have a zoonotic origin, meaning it was active in animals before it was transmitted to humans. Unconfirmed reports have suggested it could have originated in bats or pangolins.

Credit: PA Graphics