Coronavirus: Four people fined after police break up house party in Surrey

Police closed down a house party and issued four people with fines for breaching social distancing guidelines (stock image). Credit: PA

Police closed down a house party and issued four people with fines for breaching social distancing guidelines. Officers attended a property in Addlestone, Surrey on Sunday after receiving several reports from neighbours about a gathering. A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The party had caused a significant amount of anti-social behaviour and it was established that a number of people at the property did not live there and had travelled from outside of the county to attend.

"Four people who initially refused to leave were issued with fines under the powers given to police officers in the Coronavirus Act. They were also removed from the property. "In addition a 44-year-old man, who was spoken to at some length by officers, refused to leave the immediate area. "He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including using threatening, abusive words, or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. "He has been released on conditional bail until June 29 pending further inquiries."

Inspector Nick Pinkerton said: "It's disappointing that we had to take enforcement action relating to this house party as the Government guidance on social distancing is very clear. "Our officers tried to engage with those present to ensure the guidelines were observed, but had to subsequently issue fines and make an arrest when it became clear that this approach would not lead to a positive outcome." The Metropolitan Police intervened in a similar situation in east London as partygoers in Newham tried to hold an 18th birthday party. Newham MPS shared a photo of a home, which had balloons and party decorations inside. Police said they found some 25 guests inside the property.