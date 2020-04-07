Dame Vera Lynn's classic 'We'll Meet Again' rises in the charts after Queen references lyric in coronavirus speech

Dame Vera Lynn recorded the song when the only streamers people knew about, were the ones that flew with bunting at times of celebration.

But, following the Queen’s address this weekend, Dame Vera’s classic 'We’ll Meet Again' has reported a 209% rise in streams on Spotify and shot up hundreds of places on the iTunes chart to 22, vying with the likes of Dua Lipa.

The English singer recorded the song in 1942, and her daughter Virginia said her mother found it very funny she was back in the charts, adding: “I think she said Good Heavens!”

During the Queen’s televised address to the nation on Sunday, in response to the coronavirus crisis, the monarch referenced the song’s famous lyric, saying “We will meet again."