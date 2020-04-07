Dominic Raab: The former lawyer 'deputising' for Boris Johnson

Dominic Raab's will 'deputise' for the PM as he remains in intensive care. Credit: PA

When Cabinet ministers dial in for their daily emergency coronavirus conference call on Tuesday morning, there will be a different face to greet them. With Downing Street confirming that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson has said Dominic Raab would "deputise where necessary" in his absence. The Foreign Secretary has spent much of the last month trying to get Britons repatriated from various far-flung corners of the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The intricacies of negotiating border closures, grounded planes and stubborn international authorities has seen the Foreign Office come under increasing pressure to get its stranded citizens home.

Upon being appointed Foreign Secretary last summer, Mr Raab was soon thrust into handling the Transatlantic fall-out over the death of British teenager Harry Dunn, who was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

The family of Harry Dunn Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The fact Mr Dunn’s parents tried to heckle Mr Raab at a constituency hustings event was indicative of how well the family felt he dealt with obtaining justice for their son. Mr Raab also had to manage the thorny issue of repatriating children of British jihadis. By then, he had already established himself as an uncompromising figure in politics following his election to the seat of Esher and Walton in David Cameron’s sweeping Conservative victory of 2010. He rarely strayed from his dedication to leaving the European Union – an enviable characteristic for a Conservative government elected four months ago on a mandate to "get Brexit done". Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand on the Acting Prime Minister podcast, he said he would "probably not" describe himself as a feminist. Mr Raab also revealed a more personal side during the chat, opening up about his father's death and mother's suicide, but stressed he is not an emotional person.

Dominic Raab speaking to Political Correspondent Paul Brand on the Acting PM podcast. Credit: ITV News

In fact, when asked about the last time he cried, the MP began his answer with "oh God". After some pondering he said: "I'm not someone that bursts into tears but I can tell you we wept when my father died, my mum's been through cancer twice. "I think those were moments when of course I was very choked up but we've also got the stubborn optimism to pull through."

Dominic Raab rarely strayed from his dedication to leaving the European Union. Credit: PA