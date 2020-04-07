- ITV Report
The victims of coronavirus and the heartbroken families left behind
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie
Behind every coronavirus case is a story, and every death a heartbroken family.
Kay Elmer's family are grieving after the 51-year-old passed away from coronavirus. Less than two weeks after the mother, from the Wirral, developed a cough and a fever and her condition deteriorated rapidly.
Her daughter Sophia and son, Jamie, had to listen to her final heartbreaking moments over the phone. They said their goodbyes whilst nurses held her hand and played one of her favourite songs.
"She took her last breaths to Be The Best and I just said to her: 'Nan is waiting for you now," her daughter told ITV News as she wiped back tears.
In Wales, where a total of 202 people have died, the disease has claimed the life of 58-year-old Jitendra Rathod. Colleagues have praised him as being an "incredibly dedicated" cardiothoracic surgeon.
He had been self-isolating due to pre-existing health conditions - but died in the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he had spent so many shifts saving the lives of others.
"He was a great surgeon, very compassionate. Very focused on the needs of his patients, I wouldn't be able to count how many people he has supported and how many people he has saved over his career," said Len Richards, Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
In Plymouth, seven months old baby Arthur has been rushed to hospital three times in the past five days after going floppy and unconscious. He's now back home with his family - for now at least.
"He had this very chesty cough almost, it was dry but he was making himself wretch.
"His hands and his feet were like ice, but his body and his head, you could see how red it was where the heat was coming off of him," his mother, Courtney Baker, told ITV News.
As he continues to try to fend off the virus, his family are asking people to listen to Government messaging and stay home in isolation.