The victims of coronavirus and the heartbroken families left behind

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Behind every coronavirus case is a story, and every death a heartbroken family. Kay Elmer's family are grieving after the 51-year-old passed away from coronavirus. Less than two weeks after the mother, from the Wirral, developed a cough and a fever and her condition deteriorated rapidly. Her daughter Sophia and son, Jamie, had to listen to her final heartbreaking moments over the phone. They said their goodbyes whilst nurses held her hand and played one of her favourite songs. "She took her last breaths to Be The Best and I just said to her: 'Nan is waiting for you now," her daughter told ITV News as she wiped back tears.

The disease has claimed the life of 58-year-old Jitendra Rathod. Credit: Handout

In Wales, where a total of 202 people have died, the disease has claimed the life of 58-year-old Jitendra Rathod. Colleagues have praised him as being an "incredibly dedicated" cardiothoracic surgeon. He had been self-isolating due to pre-existing health conditions - but died in the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he had spent so many shifts saving the lives of others. "He was a great surgeon, very compassionate. Very focused on the needs of his patients, I wouldn't be able to count how many people he has supported and how many people he has saved over his career," said Len Richards, Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Kay Elmer's family are grieving after the 51-year-old passed away from coronavirus. Credit: Handout