Man jailed over coronavirus cough assault on officers

Michael Gray, 41, was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison after he admitted assaulting an emergency services worker.

A man who coughed at two police officers and said he hoped they would pass on coronavirus to their children has been jailed. Michael Gray was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison after he admitted assaulting an emergency services worker and using threatening words and behaviour following an incident in Brixton last Thursday. Two patrol officers had approached the 41-year-old as he appeared to be harassing three women, Scotland Yard said. When they checked his details, they found he was wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, police said.

On his arrest, Gray intentionally coughed towards the officers and while in custody he threatened to spit at them. The defendant stated that he hoped to infect them with Covid-19 so that they would pass it on to their children. At a hearing before Croydon magistrates, Gray was given eight weeks for the assault on police officers and 11 weeks for a separate drug driving offence. He was also fined £100 for the public order offence. Gray, of south Norwood, south London, was also disqualified from driving for 26 months.