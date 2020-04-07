New stamps issued on 250th anniversary of William Wordsworth’s birth

A set of special stamps is being issued to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of renowned poet William Wordsworth. The stamps also celebrate other major Romantic poets William Blake, John Keats, Lord Byron, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Mary Robinson, Percy Bysshe Shelley, Walter Scott, John Clare and Letitia Elizabeth Landon.

Ode On A Grecian Urn but John Keats Credit: Royal Mail/PA

Each of the 10 stamps includes an extract from one of their most popular and enduring works, along with a specially commissioned monochrome design that reflects the theme of the poem. Some of the Romantic poets became international household names, with William Wordsworth seen as the primary voice of his era. His early work was initially neglected, but in 1843, Queen Victoria made him Poet Laureate.

She Walks In Beauty by Lord Byron Credit: Royal Mail/PA