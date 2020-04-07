NHS Nightingale takes first patients as PM spends second night in intensive care

Boris Johnson was spending a second night in intensive care as the NHS Nightingale Hospital built in London to boost capacity during the coronavirus pandemic admitted its first patients. The Prime Minister’s condition on Tuesday night remained “stable” as he stayed in St Thomas’s for “close monitoring”, according to Downing Street.

While he was said to be still in “good spirits”, concerns were raised over when the lockdown measures will be reviewed – and England’s chief medical officer admitted the UK has “a lot to learn” from Germany’s expansive testing scheme. But there was cautious optimism from chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance after he said the fight against Covid-19 “could be moving in the right direction”. In London’s ExCel centre, the first of the NHS Nightingale hospitals received its first patients on Tuesday, but it was stressed that limits had not been reached at other sites across the capital.

The Nightingale Hospital has a 4,000-bed capacity Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“There is also treatment capacity available in other hospitals across London to complement the care being provided at the London Nightingale,” an NHS Nightingale London spokeswoman said. The admissions come just two weeks after the temporary hospital with a planned capacity of 4,000 was formally announced, but later than had initially been expected. Earlier at the daily Downing Street press conference, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he is “confident” the PM will pull through after a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms. Mr Raab, who is deputising in Mr Johnson’s absence, suggested the review of the lockdown announced by the PM when he set out the restrictions would not go ahead on Monday as scheduled.

Credit: PA Graphics

He stressed that they could not consider easing the lockdown restrictions until it was clear the peak of the epidemic had passed and it could be “responsibly done”. Downing Street later confirmed the review would take place after the three-week mark originally committed to. But the emergency legislation laid before Parliament three days after the PM’s announcement states that a review must take place every 21 days, with the first deadline being April 16. Sir Patrick said there were signs that the rates of new of infections and new hospital admissions for Covid-19 were “flattening off”. But he added it would be another “week or so” before they could be sure, indicating lockdown measures would not be eased before then.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.