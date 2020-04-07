Pink supermoon set to grace skies over the UK

A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies on Tuesday – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest. Stargazers can expect to see the next full moon over the UK, peaking during the early hour of Wednesday at 3.35am.

Credit: PA Graphics

Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface – it is a Northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring. In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

