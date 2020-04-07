Queen marks World Health Day by thanking healthcare workers for 'selfless commitment'

The Queen has thanked healthcare workers in a statement. Credit: PA

The Queen has thanked healthcare workers for their "selfless commitment and diligence" in a message to mark World Health Day. The monarch praised "those in the healthcare profession" for undertaking "vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and across the world." The message follows the Queen's address to the nation on Sunday night, urging the public to stick together during the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the Queen's address to the nation in full:

In a statement, the 93-year-old said: "In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. She added: "My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes." Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are staying in Windsor during the Covid-19 pandemic and are in contact with the smallest number of staff as possible.

Charles and Camilla have been self-isolating separately at their Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire. Credit: PA