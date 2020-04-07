Scientists using world’s most powerful supercomputers to tackle coronavirus

Supercomputers are playing their part in urgent research into coronavirus, which could help speed up the development of treatments. The powerful machines are able to process huge amounts of data in a matter of days, compared to months on a regular computer. This means they can screen libraries of potential antiviral drugs, including those that have already been licensed to treat other diseases.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We are using the immense power of supercomputers to rapidly search vast numbers of potential compounds that could inhibit the novel coronavirus, and using the same computers again, but with different algorithms, to refine that list to the compounds with the best binding affinity,” said Professor Peter Coveney, from UCL (University College London). “That way, we are identifying the most promising compounds ahead of further investigations in a traditional laboratory to find the most effective treatment or vaccination for Covid-19.” Scientists at UCL have access to some of the world’s most power supercomputers, as part of a consortium with more than a hundred researchers from across the US and Europe.