Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove self-isolating owing to coronavirus

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove is self-isolating after a family member, who he had been in contact with, began experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, part of the government's lead team giving advice on Covid-19, remains "well" but must stay in isolation, as per public health instruction.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, it had been expected Mr Gove would continue to play a leading role in the government's response to the outbreak.

He will continue to work from quarantine and in morning interviews before his isolation was revealed, he said the "work of government goes on".

Mr Gove said Mr Johnson is receiving the "very, very best care" and insisted that the government machine is continuing to function.