Stargazers marvel at emerging pink supermoon in skies above UK

A pink supermoon rises over Tower Bridge. Credit: PA

Stargazing enthusiasts have been marvelling at the emergence of a pink supermoon in the night skies over the UK. Across the country, people have being grabbing cameras and smartphones to try and record the lunar light show on Tuesday evening. Twitter users have posted their attempts to capture the view above them and to share their enjoyment at the “amazing” and “beautiful” sight.

Despite its name, there will not be any noticeable colour difference to the full moon, which is due to reach its peak during the early hours of Wednesday at 3.55am. The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One user on Twitter commented: “It’s great that we can all do something positive and #lookup in these dark times.” Another urged fellow tweeters: “That moon is beautiful tonight. Look out your window or step into your garden/balcony if you have one.” “If anyone needs a moment of calm, take a look at the moon right now,” another Twitter user commented.

A pink supermoon is seen over Belvoir castle in Leicestershire Credit: Danny Lawson/PA