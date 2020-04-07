Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – April 7

What the papers say – April 7 Photo:

All the UK’s national newspapers are dominated by the Prime Minister’s admission to intensive care.

The Daily Express and The Independent splash with Boris Johnson having been moved after a deterioration in his condition.

The Daily Star and Daily Mirror say Mr Johnson is in a fight for his life.

The Daily Mail reports on the Prime Minister’s admission and on the “agony” for fiancee Carrie Symonds “as she’s unable to see him”.

The Times says Mr Johnson was given oxygen after suffering breathing difficulties.

The i says with the PM in intensive care, Dominic Raab is now in charge of the Government.

The Guardian also leads on the PM, on a day when the “UK death toll exceeds 5,000”.

And The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Financial Times also splash with the same news.

