Aggressive control measures ‘halted first wave of coronavirus outside Hubei’

Aggressive control measures appear to have halted the first wave of coronavirus in areas outside Hubei province in China, research suggests. But scientists warn there is a substantial risk of the virus being reintroduced from abroad. They say that with economic activity increasing, real-time monitoring of Covid-19 transmissibility and severity is needed to protect against a possible second wave. The study published in The Lancet estimates that in regions outside Hubei, the average number of cases generated by a single infected individual during the outbreak fell after lockdown measures were introduced.

Credit: PA Graphics

It adds that this number has since remained below one, suggesting the pandemic has shifted from one that is expanding rapidly to one that is slowly shrinking. Mathematical modelling suggests premature lifting of control measures is likely to lead to transmissibility exceeding one again, resulting in a second wave of infection. Researchers say their findings are critical for countries in early stages of lockdown. However, the study did not specifically examine the effect of each intervention, or which was most effective in containing the spread of the virus. Professor Joseph T Wu from the University of Hong Kong, who co-led the research, said: “While these control measures appear to have reduced the number of infections to very low levels, without herd immunity against Covid-19, cases could easily resurge as businesses, factory operations and schools gradually resume and increase social mixing, particularly given the increasing risk of imported cases from overseas as Covid-19 continues to spread globally. “Although control policies such as physical distancing and behavioural change are likely to be maintained for some time, proactively striking a balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is likely to be the best strategy until effective vaccines become widely available.”