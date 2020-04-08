Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders has ended his US presidential campaign after disappointing primary results.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Mr Sanders initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October on the campaign trail.

But he found himself unable to convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination amid “electability” fears fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.

Mr Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later on Wednesday.