- ITV Report
Boris Johnson 'not working' while in intensive as he responds to coronavirus treatment
Boris Johnson is "responding to treatment" for coronavirus while in intensive care and is no longer working, his official spokesman has said.
The prime minister, who was admitted to London's St Thomas’ Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday evening, is "clinically stable" and in "good spirits" the spokesman added.
The PM continues to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and is “breathing without any other assistance”, he said.
He confirmed the prime minister was no longer working, despite his desire to lead the country's response to coronavirus, even from hospital.
Asked if anyone has been in contact with the PM, the spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.
“We are hugely grateful for the messages of support that the Prime Minister has received.
“I think the public response to coronavirus throughout has been fantastic and that has been best exemplified by the applause they’ve been giving to NHS staff every week.”