Cats recommended to stay home when owners are self-isolating, say vets

Cats from coronavirus infected households should remain indoors if the pet is able to do so, the British Veternary Association (BVA) has said. The same applies where owners are self-isolating, though the association stresses there is no evidence that pets can pass the coronavirus to humans. Even so, this advice should only be followed if the cat is happy to stay inside as some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons, the BVA added. In light of a report in the media the BVA said ran with a “misleading headline” suggesting all cats should stay at home, the association moved to clarify its position.

“It’s incredibly important that information and advice for the public is clear and we regret that this news story will have caused worry and upset amongst cat owners,” they said in a statement. “We are not advising that all cats are kept indoors. “Only cats from infected households or where their owners are self-isolating, and only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors. "Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons. “There have been a tiny number of cases of Covid-19 in animals and in all cases, it is likely that the transmission was human to animal. “There is no evidence that pets can pass Covid-19 to their owners. “From the small number of cases it appears that dogs do not show symptoms, but cats can show clinical signs of the disease.”

Government advice, last updated on March 31, on pet cats simply states: “You should wash your hands before and after any contact with your cat.” The BVA says the virus could be on their fur in the same way it is on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs. “That’s why our main advice for pet owners continues to be to practise good hand hygiene,” the BVA added. The recommendation to keep cats indoors if possible applies to owners who either have Covid-19 or are self-isolating and is given “as a precaution”. “It is very important that people don’t panic about their pets. "There is no evidence that animals can pass the disease to humans,” the BVA said.

