Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds government's daily coronavirus update

The government is holding its daily coronavirus press conference, which is being led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

The chancellor is giving the conference alongside NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis and Angela McLean, the deputy chief scientific advisor.

Mr Sunak, who recently declared unprecedented measures to help pay people's wages through the coronavirus crisis, is expected to announce work financial support to help those struggling in the UK.