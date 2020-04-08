- ITV Report
Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds government's daily coronavirus update
The government is holding its daily coronavirus press conference, which is being led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.
The chancellor is giving the conference alongside NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis and Angela McLean, the deputy chief scientific advisor.
Mr Sunak, who recently declared unprecedented measures to help pay people's wages through the coronavirus crisis, is expected to announce work financial support to help those struggling in the UK.
The update comes after it was confirmed Prime Minister Johnson is no longer working as he "responds to treatment" for coronavirus in St Thomas' Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
The PM continues to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and is “breathing without any other assistance”, his spokesperson said.
It was revealed Thursday afternoon that some 7,097 have sadly died in hospital after contracting coronavirus, as of April 7 at 5pm.
The Department of Health said, as of 9am on Wednesday, 232,708 people have been tested for Covid-19, of which 60,733 tested positive.