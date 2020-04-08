- ITV Report
Coronavirus: Linda Lusardi breaks down in tears as she describes battle with Covid-19 on Good Morning Britain
Former page three model Linda Lusardi has spoken about the trauma of being diagnosed and treated for coronavirus.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the 61-year-old model recounted her experience of being taken to hospital alongside her husband, Sam Kane, after an ambulance was called to their house.
"I had got practically zero oxygen in my blood, they said I had to come in.
"Then they tested Sam and said his was really bad as well.
"So my poor 20-year-old son watched us both be marched out of the door, with two paramedics with the full gear, all-in-ones and masks and into the ambulance."
She thanked the NHS staff who helped her recover from Covid-19.
The Dancing On Ice star, who was admitted to hospital, said that the healthcare workers were "unbelievable" and she "can't thank them enough".
She told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "They were very scared to begin with, this was a while back.
"They have got more PPE now and they have got more stuff.
"In the beginning, they were coming in with just plastic on and little things around their faces and running in and doing stuff and running out of my room.
"They weren't prepared, they hadn't got the gear they needed."
Lusardi also urged people ignoring social distancing guidelines to start following them.
"My message to them is you are out and you are socialising with people, you might get the germs mildly yourself but you are going to give it to your mum, your sister, your grandmother," she said.
"Do you really want them to go through that?
"This will all be over quickly if we just follow the rules."
Other celebrities including JK Rowling, Pink, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks have also revealed that they have either displayed symptoms or tested positive for Covid-19.
