Coronavirus: Linda Lusardi breaks down in tears as she describes battle with Covid-19 on Good Morning Britain

Former page three model Linda Lusardi has spoken about the trauma of being diagnosed and treated for coronavirus.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the 61-year-old model recounted her experience of being taken to hospital alongside her husband, Sam Kane, after an ambulance was called to their house.

"I had got practically zero oxygen in my blood, they said I had to come in.

"Then they tested Sam and said his was really bad as well.

"So my poor 20-year-old son watched us both be marched out of the door, with two paramedics with the full gear, all-in-ones and masks and into the ambulance."