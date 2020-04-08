Tesco sales increase by 30% as customers stockpiled before coronavirus lockdown

Tesco reported a 30% increase in sales in the first few weeks of the coronavirus outbreak as shoppers stockpiled, but the supermarket chain warned the Covid-19 crisis could lead to £1bn of extra costs.

Britain's biggest supermarket said "significant panic buying cleared the supply chain of certain items" but this has now stabilised and normal sales have resumed.

Tesco said 10% of panic buying was by more affluent customers in the south-east, in particular in London.

The products with the biggest uplift in sales, were tinned tomatoes, baked beans, toilet roll, pasta and liquid soap.

Dave Lewis, the chief executive, said: “Initial panic buying has subsided and service levels are returning to normal.

“There are significant extra costs in feeding the nation at the moment but these are partially offset by the UK Business rates relief.”