Labour mayor kicked out of party after saying Boris Johnson 'deserves coronavirus' loses paralegal job

A Labour mayor who publicly said Boris Johnson "deserved" to have coronavirus has lost her job over her offensive Facebook comment.

Sheila Oakes, who was the mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire, wrote on Facebook that the prime minister "completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PMs we’ve ever had".

The Prime Minister is currently in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London after his coronavirus symptoms worsened earlier this week.

Ms Oakes has been kicked out of the Labour party and has now lost her job as a paralegal.

VHS Fletchers Solicitors said in a statement: "These posts were made in a personal capacity, but it was clear from her Facebook biog that she was an employee of this firm, and as a result we became embroiled in understandable and legitimate criticism of what she had said.

"We can confirm that as of now Ms Oakes is no longer employed by this firm in any capacity. We have no knowledge of what her intentions are in relation to her political career.

"We have previously stressed that her views are not shared by the partners or any other members of staff. To wish illness upon anyone must be abhorrent to all right thinking members of the public. We are acutely aware of the distress that such posts can cause, both to the family and friends of the Prime Minister, but also to all of those affected by this terrible virus."