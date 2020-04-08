GP celebrates end of brain tumour treatment with 5km run in garden

A GP is celebrating his birthday and the end of his brain tumour treatment with a socially-distanced 5km run in the garden.

Huw McCandless from Cheshire underwent surgery in January to remove a brain tumour, and has been receiving daily radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment for the last six weeks.

To mark his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, he will be running 5km in his garden, and is also setting his sights on going back to work on the front line against coronavirus.

Mr McCandless said: “Being positive is so important, trying not to dwell on the negatives, getting exercise can have a huge impact on wellbeing as can doing the things you love.

“For me that is cooking and going out for walks with my wife Laura and our dog Dexter.”