Essex Lorry deaths: Driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 found dead in refrigerated truck

A lorry driver has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck in Essex.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, early on October 23.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

Maurice 'Mo' Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.