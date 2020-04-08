Street bursts into applause as trumpeter performs Audrey Hepburn classic under pink moon

A rural street in west Yorkshire burst into applause after a spontaneous performance from a lone trumpeter serenading last night’s pink moon.

Becca Phatbass, the performer's stage name, captivated her quiet street in Hebden Bridge with a solo rendition of Audrey Hepburn’s Moon River after waking up feeling “really low” and “disconnected”.

Her flugelhorn lifted the entire street, with neighbours opening their doors to clap Becca and call for more tunes.

“I spoke to some musician friends about how to make connections with people at this strange time,” Becca told ITV News.

“I live in a small hill town in the Pennines and we have a really active community here. I've tried making Facebook live videos and singing with friends on Zoom but it's really frustrating.

“Our internet is not great here so the tech is really glitchy and the warmth of human connection just isn't there in the same way.

“I was busking in the street in Spain over the festive season and you can't beat the feeling of connection you get from playing to people in the street.”