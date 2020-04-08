'Oh my goodness': Delight as innocent resident accidentally sends rude emoji to council

An innocent Tyneside resident, who was only after information on bin collections, accidentally sent a rude message to her local council.

Brenda Boyd wanted to know if her garden bin would be collected as normal and tweeted North Tyneside Council to find out.

After they responded to confirm “it is” happening, Brenda confessed she “may have the wrong glasses on” as she responded with a middle finger emoji rather than a thumbs up.

“Oh my goodness I’ve just had another proper look – really sorry,” she replied after a little more reflection.