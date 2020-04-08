Saudi officials announce Yemen ceasefire amid pandemic

Saudi officials say the coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen will begin a ceasefire on Thursday. The officials told journalists that the decision was in response to UN calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. They said the ceasefire will be for two weeks, during which the coalition will support UN efforts to bring the rival parties to the table for talks.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said earlier this month that warring parties in 11 countries had responded positively to his appeal for a global ceasefire to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes as heavy fighting in Yemen between pro-government forces and the Houthis killed more than 270 people in the past 10 days, according to government officials and tribal leaders. The officials said forces of the internationally recognised government dealt a heavy blow to the Houthis in the provinces of Marib, Jawf and Bayda. The US-backed, Saudi-led coalition backing the government of President Abed Rabou Mansour Hadi carried out more than 370 air strikes against the Houthis in less than two weeks, the officials said. Abdu Abdullah Magli, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said they wrested control of the strategic Hilan mountains, west of the oil-rich province of Marib about 70 miles east of the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa.

Shiite Houthi tribesmen Credit: AP/Hani Mohammed