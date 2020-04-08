The Royal Rota: The reaction to the Queen's address to the nation on coronavirus

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson - who are again recording from their homes this week.

Chris and Lizzie talk about the Queen's speech to the nation about coronavirus, the reaction online and how they compare to the other addresses she has given during her reign.

Prince Charles gave a very different speech when he virtually opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London after recovering from coronavirus.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Duchess of Cornwall's volunteer work and the warm wishes the Royal Family have sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds after the PM was moved to intensive care following his admission to hospital for persistent coronavirus symptoms.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.