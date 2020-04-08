Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed

The Queen received a silver poppy brooch as a gift from President Donald Trump, the US has revealed.

The brooch came in a wooden White House jewellery box and custom leather presentation case, according to the annual list of gifts that Mr Trump has given to foreign leaders.

It was valued at more than £3,000, the US State Department’s report shows.

The list also reveals that former prime minister Theresa May received a limited edition book set of The Expedition Of Lewis And Clark, valued at more than £2,000, from the US president and first lady Melania Trump.