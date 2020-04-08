Twitter founder commits £812 million to fight pandemic

Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey is setting aside one billion dollars (£812 million) in stock to establish a philanthropic venture aimed initially at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Dorsey, who is also chief executive of the financial-payments startup Square, will bequeath the new venture shares from his Square holdings.

The 43-year-old announced the new venture, called Start Small, in a series of tweets, and said the contribution amounts to 28 per cent of his fortune.