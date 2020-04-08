UK Coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097 as number of cases passes 60,000

A total of 938 people have died from coronavirus in the UK in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

The newly-released figures bring the total number of deaths to 7,097.

Across the UK, 5,492 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of UK cases to 60,733.

In England, a further 828 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 6,483.

The worst affected region was London, where 201 people died. The Midlands, alongside the North East and Yorkshire, were second and third worst affected, with 171 and 101 deaths respectively.