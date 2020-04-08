UK Labour movement understands importance of Scotland, says Murray

The entirety of the UK Labour movement now understands the importance of Scotland, according to Ian Murray. Mr Murray, newly appointed as Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary, suggested that discussion about Scotland within the party will increase following the election of Sir Keir Starmer as leader. The Edinburgh South MP, the only Labour member to hold a seat in Scotland, also said that the party must be clear over its position on Scottish independence.

In an interview with the PA news agency, he said: “Keir has been pretty clear on all of this stuff, and to be fair so has (Scottish Labour leader) Richard (Leonard), that we’re against independence, we’re against a second independence referendum. “I’ve been touring the whole of the country during the deputy leadership campaign making that case that a Labour government runs through Scotland, that we have to be clear on our principles of why we’re against independence, that we shouldn’t facilitate the means if we disagree with the ends. “In terms of a second independence referendum, that there is no mandate, trying to challenge some of that story that other people are telling and trying to manipulate the mandate issue. “And been pretty clear that the Labour Party in Scotland can only really start to achieve something when people in Scotland believe that we believe what we’re saying in terms of independence and I think we’ve just got to be clear on that. “I know that Keir and Gordon Brown have spent a lot of time with each other trying to go through some of that constitutional stuff, there is no doubt that federalism and the constitutional convention which Gordon, myself and people like George Foulkes have been working on for many years now is now right at the top of Keir’s agenda.”

Sir Keir Starmer was elected as leader of the Labour party on Saturday Credit: Jane Barlow/PA