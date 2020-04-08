- ITV Report
UK weather: A warm day with plenty of sunshine
After a cool start in places, many will become warm through the day with plenty of sunny spells.
At times the sunshine may be hazy and across central and southern areas of England and Wales, we may see a few heavy showers developing during the afternoon.
Parts of Scotland will be cooler and cloudier with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle around windward coasts and hills.
The far north of Scotland will become brighter though with plenty of sunshine.
The top temperature of Wednesday is expected to be 23°C across parts of southern England.