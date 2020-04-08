Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chat to children of key workers in first 'virtual' royal school visit

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised NHS staff and other key workers for doing an "amazing job" as they met some of their children during a virtual school visit. William and Kate carried out their first royal tour via video call, chatting to pupils and teachers from a Burnley primary school to learn how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

With Easter days away, some of the children wore bunny ears for the visit, the duchess was given a virtual posey and William was left stumped by an inquisitive youngster’s question. The couple "visited" Casterton Primary Academy, close to Burnley General Hospital, which has remained open to teach children of key workers and other vulnerable youngsters.

Kate told the children and teachers: "To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be. "So really, really well done and for all of you, I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic." A teacher replied: "Thank you so much. I think everyone is just pleased to be able to help."

William and Kate carry out their first royal event via video call, chatting to pupils and teachers from a Burnley primary school. Credit: Kensington Palace

William added: "Good northern volunteering spirit going on up there, very good of you!" There was a lighter moment when one of the children asked the future king: "The first William was William the Conqueror. What do you want to be called?" The duke laughed before bashfully swerving the question, saying: "I don’t think I can answer that."

William and Kate share a joke during their video call to a Burnley school Credit: Kensington Palace/PA

When the youngsters showed off their self-made bunny ears, William laughed, saying: "I like your bunny ears, they look like the real deal – that’s a strong look!" The couple spent an hour speaking to children – who held up pictures of their parents – including 10-year-old Harris, whose mother is still working as an NHS administrator for health visitors, and Lloyd, nine, whose mother is employed at a special needs school. Kate began the introductions, saying: "What are your names? Very nice to meet you. I’m Catherine and this is William next to me," before asking them if they were holding up pictures of their "mummies and daddies". Harris replied: "This is a picture of my mum and she works for the NHS as an admin for the health visitors and I’m really proud of her." Impressed with the artwork, the duke, 37, replied: "Well done you! Can you hold it up a bit to your left so we can see it – that’s it, brilliant! Look at that, that’s a great picture, well done."

Kate pictured carrying out a meeting with Place2Be chief executive officer Catherine Roche by phone because of the coronavirus lockdown. Kensington Palace