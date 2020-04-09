Airbnb halts bookings in UK properties due to coronavirus

Airbnb has blocked UK properties from accepting new bookings for the coming days unless they are for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the accommodation site was criticised for advertising properties as suitable for guests to use to self-isolate amid the lockdown.

The firm said it has stopped properties from receiving new bookings up to at least April 18.

An exception will be made for its initiative which offers free stays for NHS staff and paid or subsidised stays for other key workers exempt from the Government’s travel restrictions.