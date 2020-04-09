- ITV Report
Clap for our carers: Nation to show appreciation for NHS workers and carers amid coronavirus crisis
Across the United Kingdom, millions of people are anticipated to stand on their doorsteps to show their appreciation for NHS workers.
From people self-isolating alone to whole streets and tower blocks, people across the nation will come together in a massive show of support for our emergency workers.
It is the third week such an event has happened amid the coronavirus crisis.
Many had hoped it would be the last under lockdown, but the government has delayed a review into the situation, in part due to the prime minster, Boris Johnson, being in poor health.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a Thursday press conference: "We don’t expect to be able to say more on this until the end of next week.
"The measures will have to stay in place until we’ve got the evidence that clearly shows we’ve moved beyond the peak."
The show of appreciation comes as a total of 7,978 UK patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 881 from 7,097 the day before.