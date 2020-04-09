Coronavirus: Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

Boris Johnson has spent three nights at St Thomas's Hospital in London. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as he continues to receive treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas's Hospital in London. A Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. "He is in extremely good spirits."

Mr Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, March 27 and remained in self-isolation in Downing Street for a week. His condition failed to improve while he was in self-isolation and he was taken to St Thomas's Hospital on Sunday. By Monday, Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care, where he has spent the past three nights. Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister’s spokesperson said his condition “continues to improve” and that he was receiving oxygen treatment for Covid-19. Dominic Raab has been standing in for the prime minister as he receives treatment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Foreign Secretary said the lockdown restrictions currently in place across the country would remain in place. He also thanked the public for their "sacrifice" but said "we are not done yet, we must keep going.” Mr Raab added: “We don’t expect to be able to say more on this until the end of next week. “The measures will have to stay in place until we’ve got the evidence that clearly shows we’ve moved beyond the peak.” It comes as a total of 7,978 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, Mr Raab said, up by 881 from 7,097 the day before. He said as deaths are still rising, people need to stick with lockdown restrictions. Mr Raab added: "As we look forward to the long bank holiday easter weekend I know some people are going to start wondering is it time to ease up on the rules. "Thank you for your sacrifice, but also we’re not done yet, we must keep going," he said.