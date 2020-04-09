Exclusive: Chairman tells ITV News the EFL Covid-19 blueprint means 'clubs will have to look after themselves'

The EFL said clubs should prepare to play remaining clubs behind closed doors. Credit: PA

The EFL has outlined a return-to-football timetable and told its clubs to prepare for remaining matches to be completed probably behind closed doors, during a 56 day summer period. There will be flexibility over the dates of course because Covid-19 is far from under control but in a letter the league’s chairman Rick Parry did advise clubs that no training should begin again until May 16 at the earliest. He also said for the time being £125m released early by the Premier League, will stay in the bank “while additional clarity is sought on other financial matters, particularly in respect to player wages.” That particular decision aligned with the fact that the PFA led talks on player wage adjustments continue without resolution is frustrating for many clubs struggling badly with their cashflows, as the April payroll approaches fast.

Credit: PA

One League 2 club chairman told ITV News “I think clubs will have to look after themselves. "The PFA aren’t coming forward to help…basically they want proof we can’t afford to pay them!” And what about the EFL withholding the Premier League’s £125m? “The monies are advanced, not extra, which will just kick the can down the road.” Parry’s answer to the longer term is addressed elsewhere in his letter ‘…it does remain important that we continue to focus on the short and medium-term goals and achieving a solution for April payroll has to be the priority at present though, understandably, our aim is to provide clubs clarity for planning purposes beyond this as quickly as possible.’

Rick Parry said training should not begin until May 16 at the earliest. Credit: PA