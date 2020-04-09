First group of Brits leave India on government chartered flight

As part of the Foreign Office’s mission to repatriate several thousand British nationals stranded in India, the first of seven chartered flights carrying 316 passengers from Goa will arrive at Stansted Airport on Thursday.

“This is going to be the first of seven flights taking British nationals home from across India this week," Paul Carter, acting British Deputy High Commissioner to India, said outside Goa’s Dabolim airport.

"However, we know there are many thousands of British nationals in Goa who are very eager to get back home and we are working round the clock to ensure that we get them home as soon as possible."

Two chartered flights are expected to leave Goa on April 10 and 12, while four more chartered flights are leaving Mumbai and New Delhi on April 9 and 11.

More than 35,000 British citizens are stranded in India after the suspension of commercial international air travel on March 22, to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 20,000 British citizens have expressed willingness to return to the UK.