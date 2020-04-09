Coronavirus: Debenhams enters administration with thousands of jobs at risk

Debenhams employs around 22,000 staff and has 142 stores across the UK. Credit: PA

Debenhams has formally entered administration for the second time in the past 12 months. The department store appointed administrators from the FRP Advisory to oversee the process, after announcing it had filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators on Monday. The chain employs around 22,000 staff and has 142 stores across the UK.

Debenhams’ stores remain closed in line with Government guidance and the company said it will work to “re-open and trade as many stores as possible” when restrictions are lifted. However, it said its Irish business, which runs 11 stores with around 1,400 staff, will cease trading as part of the move. Debenhams confirmed it will continue to trade online in Ireland, the UK and Denmark. The majority of its employees in the UK are currently being paid under the Government’s furlough scheme.

Debenhams say they have put the business into administration to protect it from legal action by its creditors, ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills explains