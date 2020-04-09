Testing for NHS staff is 'not accessible enough' and fighting coronavirus is like 'going to battle' says Dr Alex

Coronavirus testing for NHS staff is not accessible enough, says Dr Alex George, who told ITV News going to work in A&E every day is like "going to battle".

Dr Alex, A&E doctor at Lewisham Hospital, told the Calling Peston podcast - which will be published later - he believes there's a "long way to go" before testing is at the level it needs to be.

He welcomed testing facilities being opened across the country but said the ideally "need to have [testing] available really within our trusts".

"I don’t think the NHS testing is accessible as it needs to be, we’ve got a long way to go, we need to be able to essentially, in my opinion, have tests at the point of care in our own trusts so that we can get the answer very very quickly, it’s absolutely vital," he told podcast host Daniel Hewitt.

Despite having several years experience as a doctor, he said he's needing to prepare himself mentally ahead of every shift.

He said: "There’s no doubt that we are almost going into battle at the moment, I think we all have that mindset when we go into work.

"As I drive to A&E I often prepare myself mentally for what we’re going to experience, what we’re going to see and when you go into those doors you know it’s going to be a difficult scenario that you’re facing, there’s no hiding from that."