Government expands WhatsApp coronavirus information service

The Government’s coronavirus information service on WhatsApp has been expanded to better tackle myths and disinformation about the virus.

Last month, the free chatbot service was launched to guide people towards official guidance on the virus, in the hope it would help ease the burden on the NHS.

It has so far sent more than one million messages to the public.

The service will be updated with advice on a number of new topics, but with a particular focus on myth-busting and disinformation, WhatsApp said.

The new content will include advice for people at high risk of contracting the virus, more details on social distancing and advice for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

It also includes financial information on how to check if someone is eligible for Statutory Sick Pay or Universal Credit and how to apply for financial help if someone is self-employed.