National Trust urges people to stay at home for Easter

People are being urged to stay at home over Easter by the National Trust in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Easter weekend would traditionally see hundreds of thousands of people flock to National Trust properties, gardens and beauty spots across the UK.

But they are all closed as the country remains in lockdown as part of strict measures to control the outbreak.

The public are being urged only leave their homes if it is necessary and are being told to adopt social distancing measures when they do.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We know how sad our members and visitors are that they can’t travel to their favourite places to mark Easter and celebrate the arrival of spring this year, but our biggest priority has to be staying at home to help our NHS and keep ourselves and one another safe.