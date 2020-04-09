Pharmacies 'abandoned on the front line' in Covid-19 effort, ITV News survey reveals

More than a thousand pharmacy workers have responded to a survey conducted for ITV News.

The findings highlight a sector that feels "abandoned on the front line".

These professionals have told us of exhaustion, under-funding, lack of protective equipment and abuse.

Some pharmacists spoke to us with their heads in their hands out of frustration and fatigue.

As GP's surgeries and clinics have closed - pharmacies have become the NHS front line that is still open to the public.

We've heard from pharmacists suffering physical and verbal assault. Spitting, criminal damage and racism. These survey findings are a desperate cry for help.