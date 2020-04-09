Players wage cuts begin as Premier League advances millions to head off clubs' cashflow crisis

Southampton FC’s directors, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, his coaching staff and the entire first team squad have agreed to defer a proportion of their wages for three months.

They are the first Premier League club to do so but the others will carve out similar emergency measures in the coming days.

Rather than negotiating individual arrangements, ITV News understands they’ve all agreed the same percentage cut; a voluntary deal that means no non-playing staff will be furloughed.

For all clubs, whatever the size, cashflow is the enemy right now.

The Premier League is doing its best to mitigate that by paying out "merit" money early.

Each month, the League is releasing millions of pounds to clubs that they might have earned had the season continued normally.

The model works on the basis of identifying which games would have been televised, attracting "facility fees", and the likely finishing positions once the league is completed.

Effectively it’s an advance on prize money.