Security flaws in Ford and VW connected cars could pose risk to drivers – Which?

A pair of connected cars made by Ford and Volkswagen contain serious security flaws which could allow them to be hacked, according to Which? research.

The consumer group says it uncovered vulnerabilities in the computer system of the Ford Focus Titanium Automatic 1.0L petrol and the Volkswagen Polo SEL TSI Manual 1.0L petrol models.

It warns the issues could put the driver’s security, privacy and safety at risk, and claims a lack of meaningful regulation for on-board technology in the motor industry has allowed manufacturers to be careless with security.

Having only tested two cars, Which? fears similar flaws may be widespread throughout the industry.

Working with Context Information Security, experts were able to hack the infotainment unit, part of the car’s “central nervous system”, inside a Volkswagen Polo.

They claim there is a vulnerability in a section of the car that can enable or disable traction control, which is used to help drivers control their vehicle.

Tests also found the collision warning system was open to tampering, as the VW badge on the front of the car could be lifted to access the front radar module.

On the Focus, researchers could use basic equipment to intercept messages sent by the tyre pressure monitoring system, opening it up to a safety hazard if a hacker decided to trick the system to display that flat tyres were fully-inflated, or and vice versa.