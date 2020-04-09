U2 donates 10 million euro to coronavirus fight in Ireland

Rock band U2 has donated 10 million euro to support health care workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE has reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport earlier in the week.