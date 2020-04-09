UK weather: Fine and warm with plenty of sunshine

Thursday will see another fine and warm day for many areas with plenty of sunshine across southern central and western areas of the UK, as well as across northern Scotland.

Elsewhere, skies will be cloudier, and it will be notably chillier along North Sea coasts with an onshore breeze.

Under cloudier skies across parts of Scotland and northern England, we may see some light drizzle, but most will remain dry.

Temperatures will reach highs of 24°C in the southwest, but some North Sea coasts will struggle to see highs reaching 10°C.